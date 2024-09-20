Royal Enfield launches new colour variant of Bullet 350: Details

Mumbai: Leading tow-wheeler brand in India, Royal Enfield launched new colour variant of its Bullet 350. The new ‘Battalion Black’ variant is priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now available in a total of eight colour options, including Battalion Black, Black Gold, Standard Maroon, and Military SilverRed.

The motorcycle is powered by 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine making 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Bullet Battalion Black variant gets a 300 mm front disc and 153 mm drum brake at the rear, with single channel ABS. It will be positioned right above the military variant.

The motorcycle comes with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels shod with Ceat-sourced 100- and 120-section tube-type tyres. It has a 13-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 805mm. It is equipped with an instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer, an odometer, an eco-indicator, a trip meter, and a fuel gauge. The bike also has a small digital display that shows service alerts. A USB charging point present below the handlebar is standard across all variants. It also comes with an optional tripper navigation system.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in 4 variants. The base model, offered in Military Red and Military Black colours, carries a sticker price of Rs 1.74 lakh, while the Military Silver variant (Black and Red) is priced at Rs 1.79 lakh. The mid-spec Standard Maroon and Standard Black versions are priced at Rs 1.97 lakh, with the Black Gold colour option demanding the most, which is Rs 2.16 lakh. The new Batallion Black sits between the base and the Military Silver variant, costing Rs 1.75 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.