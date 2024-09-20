Simple ways to help a woman to reach orgasm

Bringing women to orgasm is an art. And mastering this will enhance your sex life. This will also help you to find real fun and can develop a strong emotional bond. Getting her to orgasm has nothing to do with the size of your ‘joystick’ or pornographic skills.

The best way to achieve this is by indulging in longer foreplay sessions and understanding the two most important hot spots of her body. Stimulating the hot spots can engulf her in a whirlpool of untamed emotions.

If you get aroused, take a deep breath and don’t just rush in. This might not be the same with her. Enjoy the delightful delayed gratification to feel content. Women, as a matter of fact, require plenty of physical and emotional stimulation to be aroused, lubricated and then climax. Therefore, foreplay becomes imperative.

It is important to set her free from all distracting thoughts and get her into the moment. One of the most common obstructions to orgasm is the thought of orgasm. Whether it will happen, if at all it happens, or yet another disappointing session? These thoughts are strong enough to distract and ruin the moment.

Stimulate her mind: When we say this we mean, be the sexually intelligent man that your lady wants you to be. Start off with soft love talks and make her feel mentally more relaxed. This is a basic thumb rule that can never go wrong.

Know the hot spots of her body: It is crucial that you know the hotspots of your lady love for her to go panting for breath, screaming in ecstasy. Be a ‘clit’ literate and not an illiterate. A soft massage on her clitoris can unleash fireworks of passion. This can get the juices flowing effortlessly.

Then there is the ‘G spot’, a bundle of nerve endings waiting to get stimulated. Excite her G-spot and you can give her an out of the world experience; throwing her into the dark and bringing her to light with a rapturous feeling.

Tender touch: Don’t underestimate the power of tender touch. Caress her gently, play with her hair, whisper dirty into her ears and let the sexual tension build up. Hold her, hug her and play with the tender parts of her body.

Kiss her: Kiss is one of the strongest elements of foreplay that can get things on track as it is fun and definitely rewarding. Try kissing her at unusual erogenous places and take your sexual experience to a new high.

And then when you know that she is yearning for that pulsating trust down south, you can go in for sheet grabbing sex and experience the various shades of carnal ecstasy.

Achieving the female orgasm requires some trial and error, but don’t forget to have fun while you’re trying. Your sex life will thank you.