Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end near record highs

Mumbai: Indian equity indices settled near all-time high on Friday, BSE Sensex closed higher at 84,544.31, up by 1359.51 points or 1.63%. NSE Nifty settled at 25,790.95, higher by 375.15 points or 1.48%. The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 469 lakh crore.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,381 against 1,543 stocks that declined, and 107 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,031. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 251, and those that hit a 52-week low was 44. A total of 298 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 272 in the lower circuit.

As 44 out of 50 constituent stocks on NSE Nifty ended higher with gains led by Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, and Cola India, of up to 5.3per cent each. Conversely, Grasim Industries, SBI, and NTPC were among the 6 stocks that ended in the red on Friday.

As the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.44 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.98 per cent on Friday. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty PSU Bank, ended in positive territory on Friday. The Nifty Realty index outperformed others, ending 3.05 per cent higher, while Bank Nifty, Financial Services, Auto, FMCG, Metal, and Private Bank indices posted gains of over 1 per cent each.