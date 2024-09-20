Tecno introduces new foldable handsets: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched its latest foldable handsets named ‘Tecno Phantom V Fold 2’ and ‘Phantom V Flip 2’. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G price is reportedly set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,200) and is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colourways. Meanwhile the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G will be priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,600) and comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colour options.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G runs on Android 14 with the company’s HiOS 14 skin. The outer screen is a 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,550 pixels) AMOLED screen, while the handset has a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2,000×2,296 pixels) AMOLED display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

The foldable phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has two 32-megapixel cameras on the inside, that can be used for selfies and taking video calls.

You get 512GB of inbuilt storage on the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, hall sensor, e-compass, and flicker sensor. Tecno has equipped the Phantom V Fold 2 5G with a 5,750mAh battery with 70W Ultra Charge and 15W wireless charging support.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end near record high

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Specifications

The new Phantom V Flip 2 5G runs on the same software as its larger sibling, and sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, it has a 3.64-inch (1,066×1,056 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is powered by a Dimensity 8200 chipset and has 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of built-in storage.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary camera along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the outside. When unfolded, it has a 32-megapixel camera with autofocus. You get support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It also has an accelerometer, gyroscope, ultrasonic proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, and a hall sensor. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G packs a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W charging.