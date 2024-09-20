These common foods increase your sex drive

Food and sex has a direct connection. It is a proven fact that some food items can arouse sexual feeling and improve the sex drive.

Your penis needs special attention, to bring all the nutrients, vitamins and minerals to it, here are some food items you should include in your diet.

Carrots: Carrot improves both sperm count and motility (the movement and swimming of sperm). Researchers say that this vegetable can improve male fertility.

Oats: Amino acids found in oats relax blood vessels and can help with erectile dysfunction. So start finding a place for it in your diet.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes improve male fertility, sperm quality as they improve sperm concentration. Even drinking tomato juice is a nice idea.

Chilly: Found abundantly in chili peppers, capsaicin triggers the release of endorphins — the “feel good” hormone. It can also rev up the libido.

Coffee : Studies prove that two to three cups of coffee a day can prevent erectile dysfunction. It can help you get stronger erections.

Spinach: Spinach has a number of benefits, but what should be mentioned here is that they contain a fair amount of magnesium, which also helps improve and stimulate blood flow. It helps boost testosterone levels.