1 in 4 Indian Employees Face Work-Related Stress

The untimely death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil has brought renewed attention to the devastating effects of work-related stress. Anna, who worked for Ernst & Young (EY) India, passed away due to what her family describes as overwhelming work pressure. Her sudden passing has sparked a national debate about the impact of excessive workloads, particularly on young professionals.

Anna was admitted to the hospital on July 19, suffering from extreme exhaustion and fatigue, and tragically passed away the next day. Her mother, Anita Augustine, later posted a viral letter on social media addressing EY India’s chief, Rajiv Memani. In the letter, she expressed her deep frustration over the immense stress her daughter endured at work. Anita also criticized the company for failing to attend Anna’s funeral, an act that she found deeply hurtful. The case has prompted the Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, to announce a formal investigation into Anna’s death.

Unfortunately, Anna’s case is not unique. Across India, there has been a rising number of incidents involving severe health consequences and even suicides linked to work stress. The psychological and physical toll of such stress is evident, with studies showing that a significant portion of Indian employees experience workplace-related stress. As the country grapples with this growing crisis, calls for stricter regulations on work hours and better workload management are becoming louder. Anna’s death, along with other similar cases, underscores the urgent need for companies to prioritize the well-being of their employees.