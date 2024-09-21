4 BSF jawans killed, 33 injured as bus falls into gorge

Budgam: In a tragic incident, at least 4 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and 33 others injured after their bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place when a hired bus carrying BSF jawans for election duty fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal. The deceased BSF personnel have been identified as Dayanand, Ram Ajadiya Singh, and Sukh Basi Lal.

As per reports, 6 of the injured soldiers are in critical condition and have been transferred to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Additionally, a civilian driver was also injured in the accident. Authorities are also investigating the cause of the accident.

Also Read: Temples to visit in Ujjain

The second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will be held on 25 September.