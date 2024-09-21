ANTF Crackdown: 469 Arrested, 20,000 kg of Illegal Drugs Seized

Under the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh’s Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has ramped up its efforts against the illegal drug trade, seizing narcotics valued at over Rs 175 crore in the last three years. Established specifically to combat drug-related offenses, the ANTF has been pivotal in reducing the illegal sale and distribution of drugs throughout the state.

Since its inception, the ANTF has registered 187 cases between 2022 and 2024, resulting in 469 arrests linked to drug trafficking activities. A significant amount of illegal drugs has been recovered, totaling 20,384.91 kg, which includes various substances such as 6.37 kg of morphine, 33.44 kg of heroin, 129.63 kg of hashish, and 10,725.26 kg of ganja, among others. The total value of these seized drugs is approximately Rs 175 crore.

In 2024 alone, the ANTF has recorded 91 cases, leading to 190 arrests and the seizure of additional drugs, including 1.78 kg of morphine and 6,467.01 kg of ganja. This year, the total narcotics seized by the ANTF amounts to 9,988.86 kg, worth around Rs 98 crore. Over the past four years, more than 45,000 kg of illegal drugs have been confiscated across Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the state’s ongoing dedication to eradicating drug-related crimes.