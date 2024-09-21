Arjun Rescue Mission: Lorry Parts Found 15 ft Deep in Gangavali River, Identity Unconfirmed

Search efforts have resumed for Arjun, a Kozhikode resident who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka. Using dredgers, authorities are combing the Gangavali River, where diving expert Eshwar Malpe found parts of a lorry, including two tires and a piece of wood thought to be from Arjun’s vehicle. The lorry, suspected to be Arjun’s, was found about 30 meters from the CP4 mark at a depth of 15 feet, though its identity remains unconfirmed. Manaf, the lorry’s owner, mentioned that only the front tires and part of the axle are visible, with the rest likely buried.

Search operations are concentrated in the Gangavali River, where three individuals, including Arjun, are still missing. Malpe retrieved an acacia log from the river, believed to be part of the load Arjun was transporting in his lorry. Earlier, similar logs were discovered along the riverbank, which Manaf confirmed were part of Arjun’s cargo. Although Malpe initially lacked permission from Karnataka authorities to search the river, approval was granted after persistent talks with the district administration, allowing the search to progress under favorable conditions.

The initial search had been suspended on August 17 due to difficulties in soil removal. A plan to use a dredger was proposed, but the Rs 1 crore cost raised concerns about funding. A breakthrough occurred when Arjun’s family met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leading to the decision to restart the search with the state government covering the dredger’s cost. The search is now focused on three key points identified earlier by the Navy’s diving team.