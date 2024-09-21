Astrological prediction for September 21

Mumbai: Today is Chaturthi and Saturday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 6.14 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Chaturthi Tithi. Also, the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Vyaghata Yoga will continue till 11.36 pm today, after which Harshana Yoga will take place. Apart from this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 12.36 pm tonight.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will suddenly gain money from somewhere. Your financial condition will be fine. Students with higher education will get good results.

Taurus

Today luck will fully support you. You will also get a solution to any old problem. Today will be a satisfactory day for students of this zodiac sign.

Gemini

Today your day will be favorable for you. Today you will get some big responsibilities which you will fulfill very well. Students and youth are likely to get proper success in their particular projects.

Cancer

Today will be a normal day. Stay busy with your work today. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign.

Leo

Today will be a normal day. Today you will face many challenges. Today will be a normal day for students of this zodiac sign.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today there will be opportunities for promotion in employment. Health will be fine. You will have more workload.

Libra

Your day today will be fine. You can get your pending money. Some negative things related to a friend or relative will come to light. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac sign. You will get a call for a job in the company.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. There will be an excess of expenses. Today the planned work will be completed, due to which the economic situation will improve considerably.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac sign. Don’t get influenced by what others say. Do not take extra responsibility for working on yourself today, otherwise, stress will increase.

Capricorn

Today will be spent in travelling. Today, ignore rumours and focus on your work. The day will be good for students of this zodiac sign. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today.

Aquarius

Today will be an important day for you. Today all your old work will be done easily. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Today you will get support from important people.

Pisces

Today will be spent in travelling. By maintaining confidence today, you will be able to complete the work well. You will meet new people and will be satisfied with the completion of pending work.