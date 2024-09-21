Atishi sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister with Arvind Kejriwal present

Senior AAP leader Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned after securing bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy case. Atishi, the youngest person to hold the post, took the oath in a low-key ceremony at Raj Niwas, administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Her new cabinet includes Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and newcomer Mukesh Ahlawat.

Atishi’s appointment marks her as the third woman to lead Delhi, following BJP’s Sushma Swaraj and Congress’ Sheila Dikshit. Kejriwal’s resignation was accepted by the President, who officially appointed Atishi. The new AAP government, under her leadership, will seek to prove its majority in the Delhi Assembly in a session set for September 26-27. With assembly elections due in February next year, Atishi’s government has a limited time to push forward key policies, including the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0.

The Supreme Court, while granting Kejriwal’s bail, criticized the prolonged incarceration as unjust and imposed conditions restricting his involvement in signing government orders without the Lieutenant Governor’s consent. Atishi’s government is expected to focus on clearing pending policies and welfare schemes during its brief tenure before the upcoming elections.