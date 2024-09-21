Delhi Gets Its Youngest CM: Atishi’s Swearing-In Ceremony Today

Atishi, a rising star in Delhi politics, is set to become the city’s youngest Chief Minister, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Raj Niwas, with President Droupadi Murmu’s approval. Atishi, who managed 13 portfolios under Kejriwal, will lead a new cabinet team, including familiar faces like Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and newcomer Mukesh Ahlawat. As CM, Atishi will focus on key initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. With Delhi Assembly elections looming in February 2024, the AAP has scheduled a session on September 26-27 to prove their majority.Atishi’s journey began in academics, with degrees from Delhi University and Oxford. She joined AAP in 2013, becoming a key policy-maker and protest leader. Her win in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections solidified her influence. As Delhi’s new leader, Atishi faces the challenge of navigating a transitional period, leveraging her experience, academic background, and activist roots to steer the capital toward progress.