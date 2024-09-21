DJI introduces new action camera: Details

Mumbai: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro was launched globally. DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the Standard Combo. Meanwhile, the Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is available for purchase on the brand website and from authorised retail partners.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 2.4-micrometre pixel size with a dynamic range of high dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops. It can capture images in 10-bit D-Log M which can offer improved flexibility during post-production and better colour grading. The action camera also supports hybrid log-gamma (HLG) high-brightness displays.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro can capture low-light videos in 4K 60fps, maintaining details without overexposing the highlights. The action camera is also equipped with a SuperNight mode and AI noise reduction which is claimed to deliver clearer footage. There is also a live photos feature that records 3-second videos which can be converted into dynamic photos.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro is the first action camera to offer built-in subject centring and tracking. With these features, the action camera can automatically detect the subject’s position and adjust the frame composition. It is powered by a 4nm chip with machine-learning algorithms and comes with 47GB of in-built storage. The action camera supports transfer speeds of up to 80MB per second via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0. It also features larger front and rear tempered glass touchscreen OLED displays compared to the previous model.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro can be operated underwater up to a depth of 20 metres without a case. Additional safety features include a built-in pressure gauge that can record underwater depth, duration, and altitude data.

It comes with a 1,950mAh battery with up to four hours of use on a single charge and can deliver up to 3.6 hours of video recording in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celcius. The action camera can be juiced up using a DJI 30W USB Type-C charger.