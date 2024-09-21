Gyanvapi is a Knowledge Medium: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the conclusion of the Srimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagna at the Gorakhnath temple, spoke about the spiritual significance of the Gyanvapi well in Kashi. He recalled an incident from Adi Shankaracharya’s visit to Kashi, where Lord Vishwanath appeared before him disguised as an untouchable. This encounter deepened Adi Shankaracharya’s understanding of Advaita and Brahma. CM Yogi emphasized that Gyanvapi is not just a structure but a profound medium of knowledge and a symbol of Lord Vishwanath.

CM Yogi also highlighted how India’s religious and cultural unity has been preserved through traditions like those of Adi Shankaracharya and various saints and sages. He shared a former Kerala Chief Minister’s realization that India is not a mere collection of regional identities, but a united nation bonded by its spiritual and religious heritage. Monasteries and temples, he said, have played a significant role in fostering nationalism and unity throughout the country.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of religious texts like the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran in guiding people’s lives for over five thousand years. These stories, he said, are not just to be listened to but applied in daily life, as they instill pride in India’s heritage. He also thanked Katha Vyas Ram Kamal Vedanti Ji for narrating the Bhagwat Katha and noted that the event honored the memories of saints and spiritual leaders like Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avedyanath.