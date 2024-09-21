HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series launched in India

Mumbai: HP has expanded its office print portfolio in India. The brand introduced its HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series in India. The new printer series is designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The series includes two models: the single-function HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw and the multi-function HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw. The new HP Color LaserJet Pro printers are now available for purchase in India via the HP eStore and authorized HP partners. The pricing is as follows:

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw: Rs 50,304

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw: Rs 61,181

Specifications of HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series :

Print speed: Up to 25 pages per minute (A4) with a rapid first printout in just 10.9 seconds.

Toner yield: 1,300 pages for black and 1,200 pages for colour printing.

Duplex printing: Automatic two-sided printing helps reduce paper consumption and improve efficiency.

Multi-function capabilities: The HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw offers printing, scanning, and copying in both colour and black-and-white modes. It also features a 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder for improved productivity.

TerraJet technology: Integrated with HP’s TerraJet toner technology, the printers deliver vivid colours with less energy usage.

Connectivity and management: Equipped with reliable Wi-Fi that auto-reconnects, users can also manage devices through HP Web Jetadmin, allowing for centralized control of printer fleets.

Security: Built-in HP Wolf Pro Security safeguards your documents and data.