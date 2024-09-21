Huawei launches two new tablets: Details

Mumbai: Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and Huawei MatePad 12 X have been launched in select global markets. The tablets were unveiled in China in last month. Huawei, MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) price is set at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 77,800) for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the company will also sell a 512GB storage variant priced at GBP 799.99 (roughly Rs. 88,900). It will be sold in Black (Standard) and Gold (PaperMatte) colourways.

On the other hand, pricing for the Huawei MatePad 12 X starts at GBP 549.99 (roughly Rs. 61,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Shipping will start in the UK from September 27. It is offered in the country in Greenery and White colourways. The tablet is available in a third Sakura Pink colourway that is listed on the global website.

The company has equipped the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) with a 12.2-inch 2.8K (1,840×2,800 pixels) Tandem OLED screen that refreshes at 144Hz and as a peak brightness level of 2,000nits. The tablet is available in a PaperMatte display variant. The MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) is powered by an octa-core Kirin T91 chip, and it runs on HarmonyOS. The device is equipped with 12GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

You get a 13-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024). On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera that can be used for taking video calls or clicking selfies.

There are eight speakers on the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and the company has equipped the tablet with a dual cell 5,050mAh battery (effectively 10,100mAh) that can be charged within 55 minutes using a 100W SuperCharge adapter.

The Huawei MatePad 12 X sports a 12-inch 2.8K (1,840×2,800 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness level and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. A PaperMatte display variant is also available.

The tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Huawei is yet to announce the details of the processor on the MatePad 12 X. It features the same camera specifications as the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) model. The tablet is equipped with six stereo speakers and supports the one-touch split-screen feature. It is compatible with the 3rd Gen Huawei MPencil and the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

The Huawei MatePad 12 X is backed by a 10,100mAh battery paired with 66W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options for the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG and USB Type-C port.