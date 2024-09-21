India to Get 3,000 Tonnes of Bangladeshi Hilsa for Durga Puja Celebrations

Bangladesh has given the green light to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. This decision comes after an initial ban on exporting hilsa to India this year, aimed at increasing domestic supply . The Ministry of Commerce made the announcement, advising applicants to reach out to the relevant department for export permits. It’s worth noting that last year, 79 companies were allowed to export 50 tonnes of hilsa each, totaling around 4,000 tonnes, for Durga Puja . The export of hilsa holds significant cultural value, particularly during this Hindu festival. In fact, Bangladesh has been practicing “Hilsa diplomacy” by permitting exports of this delicacy during Durga Puja, strengthening ties with India . This popular fish is not only celebrated in Bangladesh but also highly prized in West Bengal, India, for its exceptional flavor.