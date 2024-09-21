Indian Railways launches new direct train service to this city: Details

Lucknow: The North Central Railway launched a direct train service from Subedarganj station in Prayagraj to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.m The Katra Jammu Mail will depart from Subedarganj station at 10:35 am daily and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 9:15 am the following day.

The train will pass Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Tundla, Aligarh, Chipiyana Buzurg, Delhi, Sabzi Mandi, Narela, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt. On the return journey, the train will depart Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:20 pm daily and reach Subedarganj at 12:35 pm the following day.