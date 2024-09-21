Karnataka mandates Nandini ghee usage in all temples amid Tirupati laddu controversy

In response to the controversy surrounding the use of animal fat in ghee at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Karnataka government has mandated that all 34,000 temples under its management use only Nandini brand ghee. This directive aims to ensure the quality and purity of offerings made during temple rituals, including lighting lamps and preparing ‘prasada’ for devotees. The official circular emphasizes that temple staff must maintain high standards for the prasada served in ‘Dasoha Bhavans,’ where devotees are provided meals.

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny following claims by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that tests revealed the presence of lard and other animal fats in ghee used at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. This revelation has raised serious concerns about the purity of the ghee utilized in the temple’s famous laddoos, which require significant amounts of ghee and other ingredients. Reports suggest that much of the implicated ghee was sourced from the Dindigul region of Tamil Nadu.

In light of the situation, the Union Health Ministry has called for a detailed investigation, and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded accountability, stating that those responsible for the alleged contamination should face consequences. This controversy has sparked broader discussions about food purity in religious institutions and the measures necessary to uphold the integrity of sacred offerings.