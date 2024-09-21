Know how to make vegetable pakora

Ingredients

1 cup Chickpea Flour

2 tsp Oil

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 1/2 tsp Salt

1 -2 Chopped Green Chillies

1/2 cup Water

1 Potato

1 small Cauliflower

2 Cabbage

5 leaves Spinach sliced

1 1/2 cup Sliced Onion

Steps to prepare vegetable pakora

Boil the potato until just tender, peel and chop finely.

Finely chop cauliflower and onion.

Shred the cabbage and spinach.

Mix first set of ingredients well.

Beat in a blender for 4-5 minutes to incorporate air.

Let batter rest 1/2 hour in a warm place

Add the vegetables and mix in evenly.

Deep fry in oil that is heated.

Drain pakoda on paper towels and serve.

Serve vegetable pakora with coriander or mint chutney or tomato sauce