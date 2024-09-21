Ladakh Lt Governor defends Agnipath scheme, labels opponents as ‘borderline anti-national’

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd.), expressed strong support for the Agnipath recruitment scheme, praising it as a beneficial initiative. He criticized opponents of the scheme, labeling their views as “borderline anti-national.” Speaking at the Him Tech Symposium 2024 in Leh, he acknowledged that while the Agnipath scheme is a good project, it will undergo necessary modifications based on experience to optimize its effectiveness.

Mishra’s comments come amid ongoing opposition from parties like Congress and allies of the NDA government, who argue that the scheme undermines national interests and youth welfare. He stated that anyone spreading false narratives about the scheme’s disadvantages is acting against national interests. The Agnipath Scheme, launched in June 2022, replaced the previous recruitment model by eliminating pensions and benefits.

During his remarks, Mishra shared positive feedback from interactions with Agniveers across the country, noting their enthusiasm and competence. He emphasized that the scheme had been thoroughly considered and that Agniveers, with four years of service and training, would stand out in the job market, attracting employers’ interest. The symposium featured over 90 defense manufacturers showcasing various innovations, reflecting the scheme’s broader impact on national defense and youth employment.