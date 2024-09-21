MoS Suresh Gopi Visits EY Employee Anna Sebastian’s Family

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the family of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old chartered accountant from Kochi, who died due to work-related stress while employed by Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune. Gopi expressed his condolences and acknowledged that Anna’s death appeared to be the result of injustice. He emphasized the need for reforms to prevent such incidents and vowed to raise the issue in Parliament, not only as a minister but as a concerned father.

Anna had been with EY for only four months before her passing on July 20, 2024. Her parents, especially her father Sibi Joseph, spoke about the immense stress she faced, with little time for sleep or proper meals. They called for accountability and expressed hope that no one else would suffer similarly. Anna’s mother, Anita Augustine, accused the company of overworking her daughter, blaming the intense workload for her untimely death.

EY India’s chairman, Rajiv Memani, expressed regret over the company’s failure to attend Anna’s funeral, stating it was against their corporate values and promising it would not happen again. The case has sparked widespread concern about the pressures modern workplaces place on employees, particularly in high-demand professions like chartered accountancy.