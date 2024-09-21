Pitru Paksha Shradh 2024: Here are dos and don’ts to follow

New Delhi: Pitru Paksha is 16 days in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated to honouring our ancestors. It is also known as Shradh. It is believed that during this time, the spirits of our departed loved ones visit earth and we must offer them prayers and offerings. This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 18th, 2024 and end on October 2nd, 2024.

Do’s:

Offer prayers and food to your ancestors: The main purpose of Pitru Paksha is to offer prayers and food to our ancestors. It is believed that by doing so, their souls will be at peace and they will bless us with their guidance and protection.

Perform tarpana: Tarpana is a ritual of offering water to our ancestors while reciting their names and lineage. It is believed that by doing so, we can appease their souls and seek their blessings.

Visit holy places: During Pitru Paksha, it is considered auspicious to visit holy places like temples, rivers, and shrines.

Donate food and clothes: As a gesture of respect towards our ancestors, it is advised to donate food and clothes to the needy during Pitru Paksha.

Don’ts:

Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol: It is advised to avoid non-vegetarian food during this period. It is also advised to avoid using onion and garlic during the period. Also, it is better to avoid alcohol.

Refrain from cutting hair and nails: According to Hindu beliefs, cutting hair and nails during Pitru Paksha is considered inauspicious as it may bring negative energy into the house.

Do not buy new clothes and jewellery: During Pitru Paksha, it is better to avoid buying new clothes and jewellery.