Power Outage in Key Bengaluru Areas on September 22

BESCOM has announced a planned power outage in several areas of Bengaluru on September 21 and 22 as part of a maintenance effort aimed at improving infrastructure and ensuring long-term power grid reliability. The outage will affect key locations such as BESCOM’s head office, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) offices in Gandhinagar, and nearby areas including Crescent Road, Seshadri Road, Kurubara Sangh Circle, and Racecourse Road.

Prominent landmarks such as the Karnataka Judicial Academy, Taj Westend Hotel, Kumarakrupa Guest House, Kaveri Bhavan, and Kandaya Bhavan will also experience power disruptions. In addition, areas like Kumara Park, K.G. Road, Kabban Pete, and Mineral Bhavan are expected to be affected during the maintenance period. BESCOM is undertaking this effort to strengthen the power infrastructure, which will help in preventing long-term outages.

On September 21, a separate power outage is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in parts of Bengaluru, including Jnanabharati, Sir MV Layout, Remco, and Banashankari, due to quarterly maintenance at power distribution stations. Areas such as Bapujinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Hanumanthanagar, and Girinagar, along with neighborhoods along Mysore Road, will also experience outages. BESCOM has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and assured the public that power will be restored promptly after the maintenance work is completed.