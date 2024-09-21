Short Service Commission 2025: Indian Navy invites applications

New Delhi: Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for Short Service Commission Officers for various entries. Eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates can apply for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing June 2025 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

For General Service (GS (X)/ Hydro Cadre), applicants are required to have a BE/ BTech in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks. For Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer (Air Crew) and Air Traffic Controller, candidates are required to have BE/BTech in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks.

For Logistics, applicants are required to have BE/BTech in any discipline with First Class or MBA with First Class or BSc/ BCom/ BSc (IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance/Logistics/Supply Chain Management/ Material Management or MCA/MSc with First Class.

Also Read: HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series launched in India

Applications are also invited for Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC), Education, ) Engineering Branch {General Service (GS)} and Electrical Branch {General Service (GS)}. Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy to check complete details about vacancy, educational qualifications and application dates.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum for 4 years in 2 terms subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

The basic pay of Sub Lieutenant starts from Rs 56,100 along with other allowances as applicable. Further details are available on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates can register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

The last date for filling the online application forms is September 29, 2024.