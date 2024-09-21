Simple yoga poses for a better sleep

Balasana: This soothing pose gently stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles. Begin by kneeling on the mat, then slowly lower your torso between your thighs, reaching your arms forward or resting them alongside your body. Allow your forehead to rest on the mat and breathe deeply, feeling the tension melt away from your body with each exhale.

Viparita Karani: A restorative pose that encourages circulation and relaxation, this asana is ideal for calming the nervous system before bedtime. Simply lie on your back with your legs extended up the wall, forming an L-shape with your body. Close your eyes and focus on your breath, allowing any stress or tension to release with each breath out.

Supta Baddha Konasana: Lie on your back and bring the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to fall open to the sides. Support your knees with cushions or blocks if needed, and relax your arms by your sides. Close your eyes and surrender to the pose, letting go of any thoughts or worries.

Uttanasana: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and fold forward from the hips, allowing your head to hang heavy towards the ground. You can bend your knees slightly if you feel any strain in the lower back. Take several deep breaths in this position, allowing your spine to lengthen with each exhale.

Savasana: The ultimate relaxation pose, Savasana is often practiced at the end of a yoga session to integrate the benefits of the practice and prepare the body for deep sleep. Simply lie on your back with your arms and legs comfortably spread apart, palms facing up. Close your eyes and allow your body to sink into the mat, releasing any remaining tension with each breath out. Stay in this pose for several minutes, soaking in the feeling of calm and stillness.