Tirupati Temple Row: Amul Denies Providing Ghee for Laddoo

Indian dairy company Amul has denied supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) amid controversy over the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddoo production. The company issued a statement clarifying that it has never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD, contrary to social media posts suggesting otherwise ¹. Amul emphasized that its ghee is made from high-quality, pure milk fat in state-of-the-art, ISO-certified manufacturing facilities, undergoing strict quality inspections.

The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that pig fat and substandard materials were used in Tirupati laddoo preparation during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration . The central government took action, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda promising to review the Andhra Pradesh government’s report and Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Food, demanding an inquiry . However, Jagan Mohan Reddy denied the accusations, claiming Naidu was deflecting attention from his own government’s 100-day milestone.

Reddy accused Naidu of exploiting God for political gain and stated that all evidence cited occurred under the NDA government . He plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud about Naidu’s alleged conduct . The Karnataka Milk Federation also denied supplying ghee to the TTD Board in the last four years. The incident has sparked a heated debate, with YSRCP leaders and Naidu trading accusations.