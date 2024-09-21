Train Accident Averted: Fish Plates, Keys Found and Removed from Tracks in Surat

On Saturday, a potential train derailment was averted in Surat, Gujarat, when railway personnel discovered unlocked fish plates and keys on the tracks at Kim Railway Station. Unidentified miscreants had tampered with the UP line by removing and placing the components on the track, halting the train’s movement. Quick action by railway workers ensured the track was cleared, and operations resumed without incident. The discovery was made early in the morning by a trackman during his inspection, and authorities swiftly repaired the line.

In a separate incident in Rajasthan, two large cement blocks were found placed on the tracks between Saradhana and Bangadh villages in Ajmer on September 8. The blocks, each weighing around one quintal, were spaced one kilometer apart, but DFCCIL officials and local police responded in time to prevent a train derailment. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, miscreants placed a gas cylinder on the tracks, leading to a collision with the Kalindi Express. Fortunately, no casualties or major damage occurred.

Additionally, on Wednesday evening, a significant derailment involving 26 freight carriages occurred near Vrindavan Road Station and Ajhai in Mathura, causing disruptions on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line. The nature of the crash, which resulted in damaged wagons, has led officials to suspect foul play, with concerns that a terrorist organization might have been involved. Authorities are investigating possible connections to larger security threats.