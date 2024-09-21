Ultraviolette unveils new electric superbike in India: Details

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Ultraviolette has unveiled the F99 electric superbike. The brand claims that F99 is the first superbike from India. The F99 has been designed and engineered at the company’s R&D hub in Bengaluru.

The Ultraviolette F99 is powered by a 90kW liquid-cooled motor. As per the company, this motor will help the electric superbike to do the 0-100kmph run in 3 seconds. The claimed top speed sits at 265kmph and the F99 tips the scale at 178kg.

Currently, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach is available in five cities through the brand’s network of ‘Space Stations’. These have been set up in Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru so far. The cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Mangalore will be getting their own Ultraviolette stores in the next month.