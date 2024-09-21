Vande Bharat Express train with 20 coaches starts service: Schedule, route, fare

New Delhi: Indian Railways’ first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train began its commercial service. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. The semi-high speed train will connect Varanasi Junction with New Delhi.

Developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the new 20-coach Vande Bharat Express will accommodate as many as 1,440 passengers in one journey.

The New Delhi-Varanasi 20 Coach Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone. The New Delhi-Varanasi 20 Coach Vande Bharat Express train services include train numbers 22436/22435 and 22415/22416, covering a distance of 771 km in approximately 8 hours.

Train 22415 (Varanasi to New Delhi): Departs Varanasi at 06:00 and arrives at 14:05.

Train 22435 (Varanasi to New Delhi): Departs Varanasi at 15:00 and arrives at 23:00.

During its journey, the train will stop at two stations: Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central. The 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains will offer a total of 1,440 seats with two seating options: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for the AC Chair Car from Varanasi to New Delhi is Rs 1,795, while the Executive Chair Car fare is Rs 3,320.