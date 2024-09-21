Vande Bharat Express train with 20 coaches starts service: Schedule, route, fare

New Delhi: Indian Railways’ first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train began its commercial service. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. The semi-high speed train will connect Varanasi Junction with New Delhi.
Developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the new 20-coach Vande Bharat Express will accommodate as many as 1,440 passengers in one journey.
The New Delhi-Varanasi 20 Coach Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone. The New Delhi-Varanasi 20 Coach Vande Bharat Express train services include train numbers 22436/22435 and 22415/22416, covering a distance of 771 km in approximately 8 hours.
Also Read: Huawei launches two new tablets: Details
Train 22415 (Varanasi to New Delhi): Departs Varanasi at 06:00 and arrives at 14:05.
Train 22435 (Varanasi to New Delhi): Departs Varanasi at 15:00 and arrives at 23:00.
During its journey, the train will stop at two stations: Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central. The 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains will offer a total of 1,440 seats with two seating options: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for the AC Chair Car from Varanasi to New Delhi is Rs 1,795, while the Executive Chair Car fare is Rs 3,320.
Post Your Comments