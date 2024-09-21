Yogi Adityanath urges unity, warns against conspiracies and social divisions

Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that India’s national unity will remain threatened as long as social divisions, caste discrimination, and untouchability persist. Speaking at a tribute event marking the 55th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to be vigilant against divisive conspiracies. He praised the saintly tradition for promoting societal unity and encouraged people to work together for the nation’s progress. He highlighted that India has made significant strides in the last decade but must continue to guard against forces that seek to disrupt social harmony.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the role of the Gorakshapeeth in shaping society, particularly in promoting unity and addressing social divides. He recounted his experiences working with Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj and praised him as a religious leader and social reformer. Yogi Adityanath noted that the Peeth’s message of unity had been crucial during times when the caste divide weakened the country, leading to subjugation. He emphasized that even after independence, remnants of a slave mentality hindered the nation’s progress. However, the country is now moving in the right direction, and efforts must continue to eliminate divisive forces.

During the event, various dignitaries, including MP Ravi Kishan, lauded the contributions of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath to education, healthcare, and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mahant Balaknath and other religious leaders echoed the call for unity, stressing the importance of the saintly tradition in fostering social cohesion. The program included tributes from several cultural organizations and the release of a magazine dedicated to Mahant Avaidyanath’s memory, with performances by students from local educational institutions.