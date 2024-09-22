28 killed, 17 injured in coal mine blast

Tehran: At least 28 people lost their lives and 17 others injured in a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran’s South Khorasan Province. The blast was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine run.

There was 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion. The mine is operated by the Madanjoo company. 76% of Iran’s coal is provided from South Khorasan Province and around 8 to 10 big companies are working in the region.

Also Read: Know how to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

Accidents in coal mines are regular in Iran. In 2013, 11 workers were killed in two separate mining incidents. In 2009, 20 workers were killed in several incidents. In 2017, a coal mine explosion killed at least 42 people. Weak safety standards and inadequate emergency services in mining areas are often blamed for fatalities.