BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt in Jammu, Seizes Arms and Ammunition

On Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a terrorist infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu. The incident occurred in the R S Pura border area during the night between Saturday and Sunday. A BSF spokesperson reported that troops spotted suspicious movement of an intruder approaching the fence under the cover of darkness, but the attempt was quickly thwarted.

Following the incident, BSF personnel conducted a thorough search of the area on Sunday morning. They recovered an AK assault rifle, two magazines, 17 rounds of ammunition, two pistols, four magazines, and 20 additional rounds. The intruder, however, managed to escape after being detected by the BSF.

Officials confirmed that BSF troops fired several rounds from a light machine gun when they observed the armed terrorist trying to cross the border. The intruder fled back into Pakistan, leaving behind a bag made in Pakistan, a cigarette packet, and other items that were also recovered during the search.