Commodity Market: Gold price stays near all-time highs

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm at an all-time high in Kerala on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 55,680 per 8 gram and Rs 6960 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices observed a marginal increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7529.3 per gram, an increase of Rs.1863. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6903.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.1513. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.56%, while for the past month it has decreased by 0.74%. The current price of silver is Rs.95700 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.1700 per kg.

Also Read: India-Bangladesh 2nd Test: BCCI announces 16-member India squad

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts settled at Rs 73,502 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.09% or Rs 64. Silver futures contracts ended at Rs 90,055/kg, up by 0.1% or Rs 87.Gold prices have surged by Rs 450 per gram in the last 2 days while silver prices gained nearly Rs 1,800/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 1.3% at $2,620.63 per ounce. Gold has climbed about 0.4% for the week so far. Gold rose to a record high of $2,599.92 on Wednesday following Fed’s decision on rate cuts. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher to $2,646.20. Price of spot silver gained 1.2% to $31.16. Platinum fell 1.1% to $978.50 and palladium shed 0.5% to $1,074.84.