Effective home remedies to combat infections at home

Home remedies provide a practical and natural solution to managing mild infections. , By utilising readily available ingredients and straightforward practices, one can significantly boost body’s ability to ward off infections.

1. Stay hydrated

Water is essential in helping the body naturally flush out toxins and pathogens. Keeping well-hydrated helps your body naturally flush out toxins and pathogens, crucial in fighting infections.

2. Garlic

Garlic is known for its potent antibacterial and antiviral properties. Regular consumption can boost your immune system significantly.

3. Honey and lemon

This combination works reduces sore throats and provide antibacterial and anti-oxidative benefits. Honey acts as a natural cough suppressant, and lemon helps cut through congestion.

4. Herbal teas

Herbal teas such as ginger, peppermint, and echinacea are renowned for their immune-boosting properties. They can alleviate symptoms of cold and flu.

5. Salt water gargle

Gargling with salt water can reduce throat irritation and kill bacteria.

6. Turmeric milk

Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, is effective in treating respiratory infections. When added to warm milk, it helps in reducing symptoms and boosting recovery.

7. Adequate rest

Rest is a cornerstone of recovery. Allowing your body enough time to heal is crucial in enabling the immune system to fight off infections effectively.