Home remedies for quick relief from acid reflux

Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus. It is also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). This causes symptoms like heartburn, chest pain, and a sour taste in the mouth.

Home remedies can help provide quick relief from acid reflux by neutralising excess stomach acid, soothing the irritated lining of the oesophagus, and promoting better digestion.

1. Ginger tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the stomach lining and reduce acid production. It can also help improve digestion and prevent the back-flow of stomach acid into the oesophagus. Steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 10 minutes and drink it as tea. This remedy can provide quick relief from acid reflux symptoms like heartburn and nausea.

2. Baking soda and water

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a natural antacid that can neutralise stomach acid, providing quick relief from acid reflux. Mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drinking it can help alleviate heartburn. But, excessive consumption can lead to side effects like gas or bloating.

3. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is known for its soothing properties and can help reduce inflammation in the oesophagus caused by acid reflux. Drinking half a cup of aloe vera juice before meals can help coat the digestive tract and prevent irritation.

4. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound that can help reduce spasms in the gastrointestinal tract and prevent acid reflux. Chew half a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals, or brew them in hot water for tea, to alleviate heartburn and indigestion.

5. Bananas

Bananas are naturally alkaline and can help neutralise stomach acid. They also contain fibre, which aids digestion and prevents acid reflux. Eating a ripe banana can provide quick relief from heartburn and protect the lining of the oesophagus from irritation caused by acid.

6. Licorice root

Licorice root has been shown to increase the production of mucus in the oesophagus, which helps protect it from the damaging effects of stomach acid.

7. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects and can help reduce stress, which is a common trigger for acid reflux. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the stomach lining. Drinking a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime may help reduce acid reflux symptoms and promote better digestion.