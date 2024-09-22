“I’m Not Here for Corruption or CM Chair” : Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made a notable appearance at ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 22, signaling the start of preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. During the event, he addressed concerns about his personal integrity and the various allegations against him. Kejriwal expressed that criticism affects him deeply, stating, “I do not have a thick skin like other leaders,” and highlighted his commitment to respect and honesty over wealth.

Kejriwal also announced his intention to vacate the Chief Minister’s residence, sharing, “After 10 years, I will leave my post as CM. Today, I don’t even have a house to live in Delhi.” As part of his election strategy, he plans to hold public courts in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, encouraging voters to judge the honesty of the AAP government and his personal integrity. “In this election, you all have to tell whether the Aam Aadmi Party government is an honest government or not,” he said.

His political journey has been turbulent, as he was released from Tihar Jail on September 13 after securing bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Shortly after, on September 17, he announced his resignation as Chief Minister, stating he would not reclaim the position until proven honest in the public’s eyes. Kejriwal’s remarks reflect his ongoing battle with allegations and his determination to engage directly with voters, emphasizing transparency as a key focus as the political climate in Delhi intensifies.