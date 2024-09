IMD issues yellow alert 6 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, September 22, predicting heavy rainfall in several states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts:

– September 22: Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka

– September 23-27: Vidarbha region of Maharashtra

– September 23-26: Chhattisgarh

– September 24-27: Madhya Pradesh

– September 23-24: Marathwada

– September 24-27: Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa

– September 25-27: Gujarat Region

Hot and Humid Weather Conditions:

– September 22: West Bengal’s Sub-Himalayan region and Sikkim

– Until September 23: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura

Additional Rainfall Predictions:

– Until September 23: Andhra Pradesh’s coastal region and Yanam

– Until September 24: Karnataka’s North interior region

– September 23-25: Telangana

– September 22-23: Karnataka’s South interior region

– September 24-25: Rayalaseema