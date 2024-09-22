India-Bangladesh 2nd Test: BCCI announces 16-member India squad

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the second Test against Bangladesh. The selection committee retained the same squad for the second Test.

The second Test will be played in Kanpur from 27th September. India won the first Test by a massive margin of 280 runs.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains due to flood

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal