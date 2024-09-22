Indian Embassy in this Gulf country temporarily suspends passport related services: Details

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Qatar temporarily suspended the passport and passport related services. The passport and passport related will be temporarily unavailable until September 22, 2024, Sunday.

This comes following the downtime of Passport Seva Portal for technical maintenance starting September 20, 2024, 5:30pm (Qatar time) to 3:30am (Qatar time) on September 23, Monday. Due to this the passport and passport related services, including Tatkaal passport and PCC, will not be available.

Meanwhile consular and visa services will continue to be available for its residents at the embassy during the above mentioned dates.