Indian Railways announces cancellations and short terminations of trains: Full list

Midnapore: The South Eastern Railway has announced train regulations in the Adra Division. This regulation will affect multiple services due to ongoing developmental works. Travelers are urged to take note of these changes to avoid any inconvenience during their journeys.

As part of the adjustments, the Adra-Midnapore-Adra MEMU Special (Train Nos. 08680/08679) will be completely cancelled on specific dates: 24th, 27th, and 29th September 2024.

Additionally, several trains will undergo short termination and short origination. The Asansol-Purulia-Asansol MEMU Special (Train Nos. 03594/03593) will be affected for journeys starting on 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, and 29th September 2024, being short terminated at or short originated from Adra. Similarly, the Kharagpur-Hatia-Kharagpur Express (Train Nos. 18035/18036) will also see short termination at or short origination from Adra on these dates.