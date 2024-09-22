Indian Railways announces train cancellations in division: Full list

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway has announced a series of train cancellations within the Vijayawada Division. This decision was announced due to ongoing infrastructure and maintenance works. The scheduled maintenance will lead to disruptions from the 29th to the 30th of September and extending to the 1st of October 2024.

Also Read: know how to check if someone is accessing your WhatsApp

Cancelled Trains Details:

Train No. 22708 from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam will be cancelled on the 29th of September.

Train No. 22707 from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati will be cancelled on the 30th of September.

Train No. 12718 from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will see cancellations on the 30th of September.

Train No. 12717 from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada is also cancelled on the 30th of September.

Train No. 22701 will not operate from Visakhapatnam to Guntur on the 30th of September.

Train No. 22702 from Guntur to Visakhapatnam is cancelled on the same day.

Train No. 17239 from Guntur to Visakhapatnam is cancelled on both the 29th and 30th of September.

Train No. 17240 will not run from Visakhapatnam to Guntur on the 30th of September and the 1st of October.

Train No. 07768 from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry is cancelled on the 30th of September.

Train No. 07466 from Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam will not operate on the 30th of September.

Train No. 07467 from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry is also cancelled on the 30th of September.