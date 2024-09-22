Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains due to flood

Patna: The East Central Railway has cancelled and diverted several trains in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday (September 22). These trains were canceled and diverted due to floodwaters reaching the girder of a bridge.

The water affected bridge number 195 between Sultanganj and Ratanpur stations. Several rivers in the Jamalpur-Bhagalpur area are reported to be flowing above the danger mark.

List of cancelled trains:

The canceled trains include the Patna-Dumka Express, Saraigarh-Deoghar Special, Jamalpur-Kiul Memu Special, and Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express.

List of diverted trains:

Trains that have been diverted include the Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express, Vikramshila Express, Howrah-Gaya Express, Surat-Bhagalpur SF Express, Anand Vihar-Malda Town Express, and Brahmaputra Mail.

In a separate incident, a train engine derailed in the yard at Muzaffarpur Junction on Saturday while undergoing routine maintenance.