Know effects of intermittent fasting on PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome(PCOS) or Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) is a common hormonal disorder that affects a large number of women of reproductive age. It is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance in women. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Several women use intermittent fasting to tackle this. Intermittent fasting is a type of fasting that focuses more on when you eat than what you eat. As per the official website of Johns Hopkins Medicine, you only intermittently at during a specific time. During intermittent fasting, we fast for at least 12-16 hours before eating again.

Nutritionist and clinical dietician Anusha Rodrigues shared a video on Instagram explaining why intermittent fasting may not help you lose weight.

Skipping Breakfast

When we do intermittent fasting, we tend to skip breakfast as it falls under the 16-hour fasting time. However, it is a bad practice, as per the expert. Skipping breakfast and starting directly with your lunch can only do harm to your body. The expert says breakfast is the most important meal when it comes to recovery from PCOS as it helps you manage your blood sugar all through the day, fight insulin resistance and even curb your sugar cravings.

No Focus On Quality Of Meals

The basic rule of PCOS focuses on timings and fasting instead of the quality of meals. This makes you eat all kinds of foods without actually focusing on eating nutritious food. The expert says this is kind of a red flag since eating mindlessly just to break the fast could make you gain weight.

Sudden Insulin Load

Intermittent fasting makes you fast for a vast gap of time. This means you’ll eat at least after 14 to 15 hours, as per your schedule. This huge gap can result in an insulin load, meaning a sudden insulin spike in your body. This could trigger your androgens and even worsen PCOS, as per the expert.