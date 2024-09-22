know how to check if someone is accessing your WhatsApp

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform. It has several security features that allow you to check which devices are logged into your account through the ‘Linked Devices’ option.

Steps To Detect If Someone Else Is Accessing Your Whatsapp Account

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device, and tap the three-dots icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select the “Linked Devices” option to view all devices linked to your WhatsApp account.

Step 3: On the Linked Devices page, you will see a list of all devices where your WhatsApp account is active under the “Device Status” section.

Step 4: Each session displays the last date and time when your WhatsApp account was accessed on that device.

Step 5: Review the list carefully to identify any devices that don’t belong to you. If there is an unfamiliar device, it could be unauthorized.

Step 6: Tap on any suspicious or unauthorized session and select “Log out” to remove that device from accessing your WhatsApp account.

Regularly check the “Linked Devices” section in WhatsApp settings to monitor for sudden logouts.