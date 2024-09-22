Know how to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

Mumbai: Google Photos is a photo sharing and storage service developed by Google. Google Photos shares the 15 gigabytes of free storage space with other Google services, such as Google Drive and Gmail. Google has simplified this process with its Google Photos app, allowing users to effortlessly share photos with their friends and family.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

1. Open Google Photos by visiting photos.google.com or opening the Google Photos app on your device.

2. Tap the share icon next to your Profile Picture to open a menu.3. Select “Share with partner” to set up automatic sharing with your partner. This allows them to enjoy all your important memories. You can choose to share all your photos or only photos of specific loved ones.

4. In the Choose date menu, you can select “All time” to share all your photos or “Since specific date” to share photos from a particular date.

5. On the next menu, choose the photos you want to share. You can share all the photos or only photos that contain selected people. To share photos containing selected people, you need to activate Face grouping in the Photos settings by going to “Group similar faces.”

6. Finally, tap on “Select partner” and choose them from your phone contacts, or enter their email address.