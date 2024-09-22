Leopard Spotted Near DMart in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, Locals Alarmed

A leopard sighting near DMart in Bengaluru’s Electronic City has left residents worried after fresh paw prints were discovered behind a lake on Friday. This follows an earlier incident where the leopard was captured on CCTV near NTTF Road, close to the Electronic City toll booth, sparking anxiety in the community. Despite a search operation launched by Anekal and KR Puram Zonal Forest Department officials four days ago, the elusive leopard has remained uncaptured.

In response to the new paw prints, a team of 60 personnel, including 40 members of the Leopard Task Force, has been deployed to track and capture the animal. Cameras have been strategically placed throughout the area to monitor the leopard’s movements, and information is being gathered to locate its hiding spots. Additionally, three cages have been set up in locations where its footprints were found, with food placed inside to lure the animal.

As of Friday, five more cameras have been installed near NTTF and Electronic City to closely monitor the leopard’s activity, though its whereabouts remain unknown. Residents are urged to stay alert and report any sightings to the authorities as the forest department intensifies efforts to safely capture the leopard and prevent any potential harm.