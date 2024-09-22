Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 most valued firms gains by Rs 1.97 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of 6 of the top 10 most valuable companies surged by Rs 1,97,734.77 crore last week. The BSE Sensex rose by 1,653.37 points or 1.99 per cent over the week. On Friday, the BSE sensex gained by 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to close at a record high of 84,544.31.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

ICICI Bank’s market valuation surged by Rs 63,359.79 crore, reaching Rs 9,44,226.88 crore, the highest increase among the top 10 firms. HDFC Bank saw its valuation increase by Rs 58,569.52 crore, pushing its market capitalization to Rs 13,28,605.29 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market value surged by Rs 44,319.91 crore, reaching Rs 9,74,810.11 crore.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV variant-wise prices announced

Reliance Industries’ market capitalization climbed by Rs 19,384.07 crore, totaling Rs 20,11,544.68 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation rose by Rs 10,725.88 crore to Rs 7,00,084.21 crore, while ITC’s increased by Rs 1,375.6 crore to Rs 6,43,907.42 crore.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market capitalization decline by Rs 85,730.59 crore to Rs 15,50,459.04 crore. Infosys’ valuation dropped by Rs 15,861.16 crore to Rs 7,91,438.39 crore, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a loss of Rs 14,832.12 crore, bringing its market capitalization to Rs 6,39,172.64 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) also saw a decrease of Rs 7,719.79 crore, with its valuation at Rs 6,97,815.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, ITC, and LIC.