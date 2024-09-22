MG Windsor EV variant-wise prices announced

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India announced the variant-wise prices of the Windsor EV. The Windsor EV is the carmaker’s third electric car after the ZS EV and the Comet EV. The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants — Excite, Exclusive and Essence. The entry-level trim has been priced at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Below are their prices (ex-showroom).

Excite – Rs 13.50 lakh

Exclusive – Rs 14.50 lakh

Essence – Rs 15.50 lakh

‘The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future,’ said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.

The MG Windsor EV gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor paired with a 38kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which is IP67-rated. The motor develops 136PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. The ARAI-certified range on a single full charge is 332km. The car has four driving modes — Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport.

Also Read: Know how to transfer your data from Android to iPhone

The MG Windsor EV has features like an illuminated front logo, LED lights, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, aero-lounge seats, front ventilated seats, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, PM 2.5 filter, powered tailgate, and panoramic sunroof. The rear seat has a 60:40 split with a 135-degree recline angle.

JSW MG Motor India provides iSmart connectivity technology in the Windsor EV with over 80 connected features. The car has a digital Bluetooth key for operations and more than 36 standard safety features. The Windsor EV is the first JSW MG model to get the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP).

The MG Windsor EV bookings will open on October 3. Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiative, the vehicle can be had for Rs 9.99 lakh + Rs 3.5 per kilometre battery rental. The very first MG Windsor EV owner will get a lifetime warranty on the battery.

JSW MG Motor India is also offering one-year free charging at public chargers through eHUB by MG app to Windsor EV owners. Additionally, the Windsor EV has a 3-60 assured buyback plan, which ensures that the vehicle will retain 60% of its value after three years or 45,000 kilometres.