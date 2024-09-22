Sharjah Safari announces opening date, ticket prices and timings

Sharjah: Sharjah Safari, the world’s largest safari outside Africa, has announced the launch of the fourth season. The safari will open from September 23.

Sharjah Safari spans 12 diverse environments inspired by different regions of Africa, covering 8 square kilometers. These areas include (To Africa), (The Coast), (Savannah), (Serengeti), (Ngorongoro), (Moremi), (Niger Valley), and (Kalahari), each replicating the continent’s unique landscapes and ecosystems. The safari is home to over 50,000 animals from more than 120 species, all housed within the Al Bardi Reserve in Al Dhaid.

Sharjah Safari is open to visitors from 8.30am to 6pm. It offers a range of ticket packages including Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each ticket type provides different levels of entertainment services.

Ticket prices

Bronze (Last bronze ticket to be sold at 4pm)

What is included: Walking safari in into Africa and Zanzibar village

Adults Dh40

Child (ages 3-12) Dh15

Child under 3 Years Free

Approx duration 1-2 hours

Silver (Last silver ticket to be sold at 1.30pm)

What is included: Everything in bronze and a safari tour through the Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi habitats and a stop in Safari Camp; in a safari truck or bus.

Also Read: Know how to block spam calls

Adults Dh120

Child (ages 3-12) Dh50

Child under 3 Years Free

Approx duration 2-4 hours

Gold (Last gold ticket to be sold at 1.30pm)

What is included: Everything in silver and a personal guide, stop and walking safari in Serengeti.

Adults Dh275

Child (ages 3-12) Dh120

Child under 3 Years Free

Approx duration 3-5 hours

The last safari tour for gold and silver ticket holders departs at 2.00pm.

Private tours

Game Viewer (max 9 person): Dh2,250

Safari Van (max 6 person): Dh1,500

Safari Coach (max 15 person): Dh3,500